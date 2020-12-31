AN MS is calling for a review into drainage and sewage systems in Monmouthshire following recent flooding.
Nick Ramsay MS, has asked Welsh Water to review the capacity of Raglan's drainage system after problems arose during last week's flooding.
The MS received many requests for help from anxious residents throughout the day and night of December 23.
Mr Ramsay said: "I was inundated with requests for help from constituents during the recent heavy rain and flooding in the run-up to Christmas.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus rates in Gwent halved in week over Christmas
- This is how your MP voted on the Brexit trade deal
- Homes plan for Sex Education filming location could get the go-ahead next week
"Problems reported included major flooding of the Chepstow Road whilst residents in parts of Raglan reported sewage back-filling into their bathrooms.
"Heavy rain can of course always cause problems but constituents have reported to me that these are being exacerbated by inadequate capacity in the drainage system.
"I’d like to thank local residents for their patience and I’d particularly like to thank the residents who assisted in towing vehicles out of the flooded Chepstow Road.
"I’m now calling on the authorities to review the drainage and sewage system in Raglan to see if it’s capacity can be increased to reduce the risk of these incidences happening in future.”