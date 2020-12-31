KATE Garraway’s house was flooded during a “calamitous few days” in the run up to Christmas.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, detailed her Christmas without husband Derek Draper in a post to her 968,000 Instagram followers on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Draper, also 53, remains in hospital after being admitted in March with Covid-19, before being placed in a coma.

Sharing a photo of her Christmas tree, Ms Garraway explained how a pipe had exploded, flooding her home, before she found herself unable to secure a food delivery ahead of the big day.

However, she thanked fellow TV star Emma Willis, who organised and delivered a food package from Marks & Spencer for her festive meal.

Ms Garraway wrote: “Well here we are folks – #newyearseve – the last day of a year few will be sorry to see the back of. Have been quiet for a while – getting through Christmas has been a challenge hasn’t it with all the emotions it stirs in our strange world & no where really to put them – except in hope.

“And there is still so much real hope out there. Not just in the extraordinary health care workers & researchers who definitely hold a bright light for the future. But in all the little kindnesses.

“We had a calamitous few days in the run up to Christmas – but we got through thanks to some wonderful people. The guys from @bondconstruction who literally got on their hands & knees with me to bucket out water after we had 2 pipe leaks that flooded our home.”

She went on to thank Ms Willis as well as a series of companies for their help over the festive period.

She concluded: “Sending love & virtual hugs to all of you who have sent messages – spreading the love is what will give us all a truly happy new year.”

In October, Ms Garraway confirmed that Mr Draper, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was able to breathe without a ventilator and had mouthed his first word.

The couple married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.