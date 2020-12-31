THE Welsh Ambulance Service is urging the public to see in the New Year safely at home.

With Wales in lockdown, the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust is asking the public to keep their community safe by not venturing outside their household or support bubble and risk spreading or contracting the virus.

Director of operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service, Lee Brooks, said: “We would ask the public to please only leave your home for the essential reasons as set out in alert level four.

“The entire healthcare sector is currently under extreme pressure and we strongly urge you to keep 999 and hospital emergency services free for only the most serious injuries and illnesses.

“You can do this by not taking any unnecessary risks around the home, only consuming alcohol moderately and of course not hosting or attending any gatherings.

“Please heed the Welsh Government’s advice to keep Wales safe and remember, ‘No party is worth the risk’.

“We would like to thank all our staff working tonight who, of course, wish for a very different New Year’s Eve.”

Whilst celebrating from home, the trust is also urging people to take extra care if using fireworks.

Over the bonfire night period this year (November 1 to 10), the Welsh Ambulance Service received 37 verified 999 calls relating to “burns, scalds, or explosions,” six of which mentioned “fireworks”.

Not only do they present a risk of burns injuries, the trust said, smoke from fireworks can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma.

People with asthma are at a higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus which highlights the double medical risk from meeting with others not in your household.

Speaking of demand on the trust, regional utilisation manager Gill Pleming said: “Traditionally, tonight is one of our pinch points, and last New Year’s Eve alone we received 946 emergency calls.

“We would appeal to people to help us drive this figure down.

“Should you find yourself requiring non-urgent medical advice, the NHS Wales 111 online service is available at 111.wales.nhs.uk/.

“But, in the case of a genuine life-threatening injury or illness we are still here for you on 999.”