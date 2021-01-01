A MAN banned from going to Newport city centre after a catalogue of anti-social behaviour has been jailed.
Mark Vance Samuels, 44, was handed a prison sentence following his defiance of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).
The three-year order was made after Newport Magistrates’ Court heard he had been a “nuisance” to people working in and visiting the city centre.
Samuels, formerly of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after Cwmbran magistrates were told he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.
He pleaded guilty to breaching the CBO after he was found on the city’s Commercial Street “without reasonable excuse” on November 18.
The defendant was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.
The CBO, which was imposed at Newport Magistrates’ Court on August 25, 2020, bars Samuels from:
- Engaging or threatening to engage in any conduct capable of causing nuisance or annoyance, alarm, harassment or distress by either words or actions to anyone in the city of Newport
- Entering Commercial Street, Commercial Road, Wyndham Street, High Street, Friars Walk and Griffin Street
- Urinating or defecating in any public open space including any shop doorway
- Begging from any person in the city of Newport
If Samuels breaches any of his order, he can be arrested.