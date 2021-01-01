A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

KEVIN RHYS MORGAN, 39, formerly of Newport, now of Cardiff Prison, was jailed for eight weeks and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.

JOE ZAHRA, 33, of Junction Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating.

FAKHAR HUSSAIN, 35, of Marlborough Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JENNIFER SMITH, 51, of Bessemer Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £413 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting Gwent Police and South Wales Police and speaking about historic offences which she was prohibited from doing.

Torfaen

IEUAN LEWIS JONES, 24, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was jailed for two weeks after he pleaded guilty to threatening criminal damage by saying he would smash windows at Newport Central

police station.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

THOMAS JAMES HARVEY, 26, of High Street, Cross Keys, was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to damaging windows worth £700 at the Royal Hotel in Abertridwr, Caerphilly.

He was ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

DAVID TOGHILL, 36, of Mill Close, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for nine months, after he admitted stealing 24 makeup sets worth £202 from Superdrug.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Monmouthshire

TIMOTHY JONES, 34, of Usk Road, Mynyddbach, Shirenewton, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

He must complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.