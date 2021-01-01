A MAN who spat at police officers during the coronavirus lockdown as they were trying to help him has escaped going straight to jail.
Leuan Davies, 21, of Shawley Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, admitted assaulting the two emergency workers in the town, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
He also pleaded guilty to public disorder at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital and criminal damage.
The offences were committed on May 27.
Davies was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
He must also complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £650 in compensation to his victims.
The court was told: “The defendant was spitting during a global pandemic towards people that were trying to help.”