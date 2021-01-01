THE South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. There are plenty of other pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.
A beautiful crisp morning at Keeper’s Mountain, Blaenavon, by Leanne Preece
The views up Christchurch taken by Kate Birch
Reyan Mohammed took this wonderful night time photo of the River Usk, Newport
Taken by Wayne Hodge - A side view of the Blorenge mountain