THE South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. There are plenty of other pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook.

South Wales Argus:

A beautiful crisp morning at Keeper’s Mountain, Blaenavon, by Leanne Preece

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

The views up Christchurch taken by Kate Birch

South Wales Argus:

Reyan Mohammed took this wonderful night time photo of the River Usk, Newport

South Wales Argus:

Taken by Wayne Hodge - A side view of the Blorenge mountain