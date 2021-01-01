HAVING bid farewell to 2020, your Christmas tree may be looking a little worse for wear.

Traditionally, Christmas decorations should be taken down 12 days after the big day on January 6, or Twelfth Night, though some people prefer to start the de-decorating a little earlier.

Whenever you decide to do it, if you opted for a real Christmas tree, here is where in Gwent you can recycle them:

Blaenau Gwent

Blaenau Gwent Council will be providing a real Christmas Tree Collection service from Monday, January 4.

Customers can request a real Christmas Tree Collection online via the My Service customer portal.

On booking your Christmas Tree collection, you will need to place your real Christmas Tree at your normal recycling point before 7am on the day of the collection.

Caerphilly

Ensure all waste and recycling is placed out for collection by 6am. Additional recycling will only be collected if placed in clear bags.

Small amounts of cardboard can be placed in your recycling bin, larger amounts of cardboard can be deposited at Household Waste Recycling Centres. Christmas trees can be taken to these sites for recycling too.

All residents must present a valid driving licence to access their local household waste recycling centre.

Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire council have extended their garden waste collections for the 2020 season up to January 15.

There will be no collections between Monday, December 21 and Sunday, January 3.

This is to make up for the loss of service during the Covid-19 outbreak. The extra collections will be available to current 2020 garden waste customers only.

Newport

Your real Christmas tree can be recycled by:

placing it in your garden waste bin for collection in March

taking it to the HWRC

asking the council to collect it for a fee

Torfaen

If you have a real Christmas tree, once it has come to the end of its life it can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre to be shredded and used as compost.

Booking a car slot or a van permit for the HWRC can be made up to 10 days prior to your scheduled visit.

Call Torfaen will be closed between December 25 and January 3 so you will be unable to phone to make a booking. During this period, you can still book a visit by using Torfaen Councils online booking form.