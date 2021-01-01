SIR David Attenborough has said 2021 “could be a year for positive change” as he offers a new year message of hope.

The veteran broadcaster will add that “the need to take action” against climate change “has never been more urgent”.

In a speech to be broadcast on BBC One on New Year’s Day, he will say: “I am speaking to you from my home, because like many of you I have spent much of the last year indoors, away from friends, family and access to the natural world.

“It has been a challenging few months for many of us, but the reaction to these extraordinary times has proved that when we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

MORE NEWS:

“Today we are experiencing environmental change as never before, and the need to take action has never been more urgent.

“This year, the world will gather in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. It’s a crucial moment in our history.

“This could be a year for positive change, for ourselves, for our planet and for the wonderful creatures with which we share it.

“A year the world could remember proudly and say, ‘we made a difference’.

“As we make our new year’s resolutions, let’s think about what each of us can do. What positive changes can we make in our own lives?

“Here’s to a brighter year ahead. Let’s make 2021 a happy new year for all the inhabitants of our perfect planet.”

The message comes ahead of the launch of Sir David’s latest natural history series A Perfect Planet, which begins at 8pm on January 3 on BBC One.

The show was four years in the making and filmed in 31 countries on six continents.

The first four episodes explore the power of volcanoes, sunlight, weather and oceans. The final episode in the series looks at the impact of humans on the planet, and what can be done to restore its balance.

The message will be shown on BBC One at 7.57pm on January 1, between Doctor Who and EastEnders.