A MAN banned from many Newport city centre shops was jailed after he attacked an emergency worker over the Christmas holiday.
Raymond Olsen was locked up after he admitted assaulting a custody detention officer at Newport Central police station on December 30.
The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to breaching his criminal behaviour order (CBO) after he went into Poundland the day before.
He also admitted stealing four wireless headphones and an air freshener worth £25 from the store.
Olsen, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was made the subject of a two-year CBO last year.
He is barred from:
- Going into any Newport branch of Boots, Waterstones, the Entertainer, Tesco, WH Smiths, Poundland, and Sainsbury’s without asking permission from staff.
- Engaging, or threatening to engage, in any conduct capable of causing nuisance or annoyance, alarm, harassment or distress to others. This includes council employees, shop staff and those working in emergency professions including medical and police services.
Olsen also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.
He was jailed for 44 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.