TWO friends have taken to the internet to spread their love of history of the local area.

Paul Busby and Goff Morgan have created their Little Knowledge Podcast on YouTube to talk about their love of history across Gwent.

The Little Knowledge Podcast is the Newport pair’s creative outlet that started during the first lockdown.

Mr Busby works at Tredegar House and that is where the pair met as tour guides. Their love of local history and in-depth knowledge has helped to make the podcast a success.

“We have known each other for 25 years when we were both tour guides at Tredegar House,” said Mr Busby.

“We both find history as a great source of amusement.”

Some of the stories that the pair have dug up have been equally amusing and horrifying and they tell them in an engaging conversational way.

They focus on local landmarks from throughout Gwent, discussing the history of the building and the weird and wonderful stories that happened at those premises throughout history.

One of the more recent videos discusses Llanvihangel Court, the 17th century manor house in Monmouthshire. They go into detail about the anti-Catholic owner John Arnold and his escapades.

They also have discussed The Hendre in Monmouthshire, which was the ancestral home of Rolls Royce co-founder Charles Rolls and the intriguing and grisly collections of Lady Llangattock and her husband.

The stories unearthed by the pair bring a new life to the historical buildings. You can find out more and contact the pair through https://www.facebook.com/LittleKnowledgePodcast