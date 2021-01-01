THE hunt is on for five big winners yet to claim their National Lottery festive fortunes, including two £1 million prizes.
The lucky ticket-holders scooped prizes in either the EuroMillions, Lotto or Set For Life draws over the Christmas period.
One was the winner of the £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize in the Christmas Day draw. At this stage all that can be revealed is that the missing winner bought their ticket in a National Lottery retailer, Camelot said.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport ‘nuisance’ jailed for breaching city centre ban
- Coronavirus: New highs in hospital in Newport, Gwent & Wales
- Newport makes drink and drug driving Top 5 Hall of Shame
There is also a £1 million UK Millionaire Maker prize from the December 29 EuroMillions draw to be claimed, while three £10,000-per-month for a year Set For Life prize winners whose luck came in on December 28 have not yet come forward.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners’ adviser, said: “The draws have not long happened but now it’s a case of urging all National Lottery players to check their tickets.
“Imagine what winning one of these amazing prizes would mean – any one of them would certainly be one unforgettable late Christmas present.”
People can check their tickets at a local store, or they will get an email notification if they are a lucky winner who bought their ticket online.
Camelot said payouts to the five winning ticket-holders will add to the £4 billion handed out in prize money in 2020, which has created 391 new millionaires.