CORONAVIRUS temporary testing centres in Pontypool and Cwmbran will be open for a week for Torfaen residents who are showing symptoms.

From January 2, Torfaen will have temporary mobile testing units at Old Mill Car Park in Pontypool and Greenmeadow Community Farm Car Park.

The testing centre at Greenmeadow Community Farm Car Park is open from 9am to 12.30pm every day until Friday, January 8, while the testing centre at Old Mill Car Park is open from 1.30pm to 4pm every day for the same period.

The testing centre is an appointment only walk up facility - meaning you may arrive on foot or by bike.

Please do not use public transport on your way to and from the testing centre. You must not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test, and if you have coronavirus symptoms, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

To book a test, call 119 for free between 8am and 6pm or book online at gov.wales. Alternatively, you can call 0300 30 31 222, 8am-8pm Monday-Friday, and 8am-6pm on weekends.

You must make an appointment before attending the Testing Unit and you must be a resident of the Torfaen Borough - and must bring ID and proof of address to the testing centre.

Anyone elsewhere in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region can find out how to book a test at abuhb.nhs.wales/coronavirus/testing-centres