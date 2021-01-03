WHEN John Sicolo - owner of legendary rock venue TJs in Newport - died in March 2010 tributes flooded in.

By July that year an open-air concert in tribute to John was held in John Frost Square - called TJs in the Square.

Thousands flocked to the city centre to see bands such as Goldie Lookin' Chain, Novocaine, Darling Buds, Flyscreen and Sick Livers to name just a few.

Many of those bands found their feet in TJ’s in those heady days and played one-off sets for 2,200 people.

Here are some archive images of that memorable day.

South Wales Argus: CROWDS: TJ's in The Square

TJ's in The Square

South Wales Argus: TRIBUTE: Leanne Jones with Kirstie, left and Paul Sicolo

Leanne Jones with Kirstie, left and Paul Sicolo

South Wales Argus: DANCING: Music fans during the day

Music fans during the day

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: ROCK: Sick Livers in action

Sick Livers in action

South Wales Argus: LEGENDS: Goldie Lookin' Chain on stage

Goldie Lookin' Chain on stage

South Wales Argus: MEMORABLE: TJ's In The Square , a tribute to John Sicolo in John Frost Square, Newport

TJ's In The Square , a tribute to John Sicolo in John Frost Square, Newport

South Wales Argus: ADMIRED: The late MP Paul Flynn speaking

The late MP Paul Flynn speaking

South Wales Argus: BAND: Rollerco

Rollerco

South Wales Argus: PERFORMING: Flyscreen

Flyscreen

South Wales Argus: PACKED: John Frost Square, Newport

John Frost Square, Newport

South Wales Argus: FANS: TJs in the Square

TJs in the Square

South Wales Argus: DRUMS: Rollerco

Rollerco

South Wales Argus:

John Sicolo outside TJ's