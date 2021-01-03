WHEN John Sicolo - owner of legendary rock venue TJs in Newport - died in March 2010 tributes flooded in.
By July that year an open-air concert in tribute to John was held in John Frost Square - called TJs in the Square.
Thousands flocked to the city centre to see bands such as Goldie Lookin' Chain, Novocaine, Darling Buds, Flyscreen and Sick Livers to name just a few.
Many of those bands found their feet in TJ’s in those heady days and played one-off sets for 2,200 people.
Here are some archive images of that memorable day.
TJ's in The Square
Leanne Jones with Kirstie, left and Paul Sicolo
Music fans during the day
Sick Livers in action
Goldie Lookin' Chain on stage
TJ's In The Square , a tribute to John Sicolo in John Frost Square, Newport
The late MP Paul Flynn speaking
Rollerco
Flyscreen
John Frost Square, Newport
TJs in the Square
Rollerco
John Sicolo outside TJ's