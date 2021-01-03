GWENT residents have been challenged to improve their physical and mental health, while raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

The charity is urging people to sign up now to Walk All Over Cancer and get sponsored to take 10,000 steps every day in March.

By raising vital funds, people across the region could help to get life-saving research back on track after the impact of Covid-19, while burning off any excess Christmas calories.

Regular walking is also a great stress-reliever and can help with mental wellbeing by improving mood and sleep.

Cassandra Miles, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman for Wales said: “Fundraising has fallen and right now, future research is at risk – that’s why we’re urging as many people as possible to make ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ their New Year’s resolution.

“We all hope that 2021 has a more positive outlook. So why not give yourself a boost by committing to get more active and having an achievable goal to aim for - all in aid of a good cause.

“There’s plenty of time for supporters to start building up to the challenge in March and planning new ways to fit in some extra steps within the latest government guidelines.

“Sticking to a resolution can be hard, especially through the cold, dark winter months, but registering now and making a public pledge to take part in the Spring, could help people steel their resolve. Plus, there’s the ultimate motivation of knowing every step you take will be helping to go towards vital cancer research.”

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.

To sign up and receive a free fundraising pack, with tips and ideas to help with the challenge, visit cruk.org/walkallover.

Participants are being encouraged to use #WalkAllOverCancer and tag @CR_UK when sharing their progress on social media.