IF YOU live in the St Julians, Beechwood or Maindee areas of Newport, you may be aware of the St Julians Volunteering group who have been helping the communities since the start of the pandemic.

The entirely volunteer-run group, which includes Michael Enea, Vikky Howells-Cook, Marie Jermyn and Lee Holmes, was one of the first in Newport to be set up in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and began life as a food delivery service for those who were isolating or couldn't get out.

The volunteers soon found themselves being contacted by people around the UK asking them to check on their elderly and vulnerable relatives living in Newport, and calls and referrals have been made to Mr Enea from social services, Age Concern and local housing associations.

Mike Enea with some of the treats for the staff at the Grange on behalf of St Julian's Volunteer Group

In the first two months, the group - which receives no financial assistance - delivered more than 60 emergency food shops and another 24 free food parcels. They will also do pharmacy collections and top-ups of gas and electric for those on pre-paid meters.

They found that the demand for their services peaked over the Easter weekend – with 11 food shops in one morning along with other small errands. It was a difficult weekend for them, but one they are proud of.

Not content with helping those in need, they also delivered food, snacks, drinks and hand sanitiser to those at the Grange Hospital.

Nurses at the Grange receiving some treats from the St Julian's Volunteer Group

They are still going strong today, helping those in need with shopping, prescriptions and small errands.

For more information call Mr Enea on 07460 777 196 or email mikeenea@hotmail.com.