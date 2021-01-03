During this latest lockdown, you are not alone. The Argus’ We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed. For our full list of services all over Gwent, click here.

OLDER people are particularly vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic; they may risk becoming isolated or may struggle to get essential goods as they may not want to face a shopping trip, especially if they have health conditions.

Fortunately, Newport Veterans Hub CIC (Community Interest Company) is helping by providing meals to veterans aged 50 and above, along with meals for their partners, carers and children if needed.

The group – which is partnered with Newport County, Newport Dragons, and NHS Veterans Wales – was set-up in November 2019 and is based at Newport’s Rodney Parade.

Their latest project, in association with Newport Health Hut, based in Canal Terrace, involves volunteers delivering free meals to veterans aged 50+ in Newport and the surrounding areas.

This free service aims to help people who are shielding or isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Founder and director David Watkins, explained: “We work with the most vulnerable, offering different types of support.

“Age Cymru and Welsh Government have provided funding to provide these meals.

“We identify veterans aged 50+ who may be struggling with self-care – often due to health conditions – and we deliver them fresh meals.

“They can put them in the fridge or freeze them; it offers them some respite. We can also help support their partner, carer, or children.

“We’re pretty lenient to offer support, especially for those that are at tipping point. This support can even help their mental health.

“It’s gone really well so far, we’ve had a lot of demand from vulnerable people for the meals since we started a few weeks ago.”

Deserie Mansfield, Lisa Rawlings (Regional armed forces liaison officer), Damon Rees (Peer mentor veterans NHS wales and trustee of Newport Veterans Hub), Mark Hayden (Newport armed forces breakfast club AFBF), Finola Pickwell (HAFAL joining forces co-ord

Funding for this must be spent by March 2021, but fundraising to continue the service will be carried out if the organisation deems it would still be beneficial.

Newport Veterans Hub CIC also offers a Thursday hub, from midday until 6pm, giving veterans to opportunity to visit and make friends - although this is currently on pause due to the lockdown.

“We had to come up with ways to break down barriers and build their confidence,” explained Mr Watkins.

“Veterans can bring along partners, children, carers too.”

This service – deemed essential – will resume on January 7, but with a maximum of 15 people allowed to attend under current Welsh restrictions.

Veterans Hub CIC also recently secured National Lottery funding to carry out a project – with Newport Dragons – to offer activities for all ages and abilities to run between 4pm and 5.30pm every Thursday.

These activities, led by a qualified WRU coach, will aim to improve participants physical and mental wellbeing, plus will extend to family members including children.

National Lottery Community Fund

Mr Watkins said: “This gives people a weekly activity to look forward to.

“Veterans can meet other veterans, build up their support network; it helps to have people who understand."

Newport Dragons and Newport Veterans Hub CIC

It’s uncertain when this project can start due to the pandemic, but Veterans Hub CIC hope it will be early in 2021.

For more information about Newport Veterans Hub CIC visit newportveteranshub.org.uk