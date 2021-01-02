A NEWPORT couple have been applauded after losing more than 10 and a half stone between them over the last year and a half.

Terri-Marie Purser, lost five stone from her starting weight of 18st 6.5lbs, while her husband Jack Purser dropped from 20st 4.5lbs to 15st 8lbs.

The husband and wife duo were voted by other members at Ringland Slimming World group as 2020's Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek - awards which recognise members who have transformed themselves over the year.

Mrs Purser said: “This year has had its ups and downs, and although it’s been challenging to stay motivated at times, the constant support of my group and consultant – both in person and virtually when our group wasn’t able to open – has kept me going.

“Since losing weight my mobility has improved and I no longer walk with a stick, in fact I now regularly go for walks and do yoga. I never imagined coming this far, let alone winning the title of Miss Slinky.”

Terri-Marie Purser lost five stone to achieve her target weight. Picture: Slimming World.

Mr Purser said: “Being voted for by the other members of the group is really great because it’s thanks to them and their encouragement that we’ve stayed committed to losing weight, especially after what’s been a really tough year for all of us.

“As a man, joining a slimming group is quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made - Slimming World has changed my life for the better.”

Katie Thomas who runs the Ringland Slimming World groups, said: “This time of the year is usually for getting dressed up and having a good time. And while we won’t be able to celebrate in the same way this year, I know Terri and Jack will feel completely different from previous years.

“They’ve both come so far since the first time they walked through my group doors and watching them transform into confident new people has been inspiring to see – they definitely live up to their new titles of Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek in my eyes.

Jack Purser lost five stone nine and a half in time for Christmas. Picture: Slimming World.

“I’ve no doubt that they’ll inspire other people to lose weight too and show that whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose – especially given the links between Covid-19 and obesity and the impact of lockdown has had on our weight.

“Terri and Jack have shown that slimming down does not only improve your health, but can also make a big difference to how you feel about yourself and really boost your confidence. Terri and Jack are both happier, healthier and fitter, and every week the group love hearing about their progress.”

The Ringland Slimming World group is held every Monday morning and evening. Due to tier four restrictions groups are currently running virtually. To join or find out more call Katie Thomas on 07511 948096.