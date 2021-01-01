POLICE have launched an investigation after an 11-year-old boy was injured in a hit and run.
The boy managed to escape without any serious injuries.
South Wales Police have launched an appeal to find the driver of the car which hit the boy on Thursday.
The incident happened on Station Road, Dowlais, in Merthyr Tydfil.
The 11-year-old boy was crossing the road on his scooter when a car, believed to be a red Renault Clio, hit him and drove away without stopping.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus hospitalisations in Gwent reach new high over Christmas
- Watch: Village nativity scene is burned down in fire-bomb attack
- Coronavirus rates in Gwent halved in week over Christmas
A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "The boy wasn’t seriously injured and made it home – he was taken to hospital by his mother and was treated for scratches and bruising.
"An investigation into the incident is now under way.
"The driver - believed to be a white man - is urged to come forward, as is anybody who may have witnessed the incident which occurred at approximately 2pm."
Anyone with information should call the police on 101 and give reference *470059.