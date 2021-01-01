AN AUTHOR'S search to find the UK's best post-war 'new town' has led to a nail-biting finale, with Cwmbran among the last two competitors standing.
Designated as a new town in 1949, Cwmbran is facing off against Shropshire new town Telford for the crown.
The light-hearted contest was devised by author John Grindrod, who has written on the subject of new towns previously in his book Concretopia: A Journey around the Rebuilding of Postwar Britain.
The competition, taking place on Twitter, has seen Cwmbran win votes against opponents including Stevenage, Northampton, Warrington, and Harlow.
The final poll, pitting Cwmbran against Telford, closes this evening.
It’s NEW TOWNS DAY!— John Grindrod (@Grindrod) January 1, 2021
WORLD CUP OF UK POST-WAR NEW TOWNS – THE FINAL
Happy New Year! Thanks so much to everyone for voting. The semis saw the departure of giants Milton Keynes and Harlow, leaving two post-war new towns to battle it out...
It has seen more than 4,000 votes cast as of 4pm today (Friday), as well as plenty of good natured support from fans of both towns.
The vote has also attracted the support of Goldie Lookin' Chain member Eggsy. The band previously paid tribute to the town in their song The Fresh Prince of Cwmbran.
With Cwmbran currently holding an extremely narrow lead in the poll, will you be voting and sealing the Torfaen town's place in the history books?
Mr Grindrod has encouraged people taking part to support the Trussell Trust food bank charity.