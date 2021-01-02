DURING the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

A COMMUNITY group in Newport cleared up more than 2,400 bags of rubbish in 2020.

Pride in Pill – who are known for litter picking and helping the homeless in Newport – carried out more than 100 community cleans around Newport and helped hundreds of homeless people last year.

Throughout 2020, according to group founder Paul Murphy, Pride in Pill (PiP) cleared the following:

400 bags (Transporter Bridge)

150 bags (Monkey Island)

250 bags (East side riverbanks)

700 bags (West side riverbanks)

400 bags (old Sainsburys site in Shaftesbury)

375 bags (Pillgwenlly)

130 bags (Newport city centre)

Their last project of 2020 was on International Volunteers Day when – within 90 minutes – they cleared 55 bags of litter from Pill Park for Newport City Council to take away.

Mr Murphy added: “One piece of positive news is that we found no discarded drug needles.

“In fact, we only found 15 in the whole of Pill all year; in 2019 we picked up more than 1,000.

“This year the team has done more than 100 community clean-ups and more than 320 homeless projects around Newport city centre.”

Pride in Pill found hundreds of used needles in Newport in January 2020, with Mr Murphy reminding the public of the dangers this poses to children.

Pride in Pill had numerous plans for 2020 – including community trips, events, and parties – which were hindered by the coronavirus pandemic, but the volunteers still made the effort to help their community.

Following coronavirus regulations, PiP has taken food donations from Sainsbury’s in Kingsway shopping centre most evenings throughout 2020.

Throughout 2020 PiP had donations from M&S, WHSmith, Lidl, Aldi, Gwent Police, Asda, Superdrug, Friars Walk, Kingsway Centre, Starbucks, and Greggs.

“Huge thanks go to Harrogate Water and Just Love Food Company,” added Mr Murphy.

“PiP continued to cut hair at Stow Park Church with Coleg Gwent students until March and have managed to support their food bank.

“We have made connections with In2Change and worked with NCC rough sleeper coordinator.

“We have been supported by some fantastic local businesses once again through our meal voucher scheme including Le Pub, Hatti, Lahore, Falafilo Island and many more.

"We are truly grateful, especially with so many local businesses struggling to survive.”

To find out more about Pride in Pill follow them on Facebook @pamurpaol