THE rollout of the Pfizer vaccine is under way, prioritising the elderly and those in care homes.

Many celebrities have shared their experiences of having the injection - although the Oxford vaccine has also recently been approved for UK use - aiming to encourage others to get vaccinated.

Here are a few celebrities who have had the Pfizer vaccine.

Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen receiving his coronavirus jab

The 81-year-old veteran actor was vaccinated at Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London, saying after that he felt “euphoric”.

The Lord Of The Rings star encouraged all elderly people to get vaccinated, describing it as "painless".

Prue Leith

Prue Leith getting the Covid vaccine. Picture via Twitter.

The Great British Bake Off judge shared a photo of herself wearing a mask while a medic administered the vaccine.

The 80-year-old tweeted: “Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??”

Michael Eavis

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury Abbey.

The 85-year-old founder of Glastonbury festival got his vaccination at a GP-led community vaccination site in Shepton Mallet on New Year’s Eve.

The festival was cancelled this year, due to coronavirus, but Mr Eavis suggested it could return this year if enough people get vaccinated.

Lionel Blair

Lionel Blair.

The 92-year-old dancer and presenter received the first of his two injections at an NHS vaccine centre in the grounds of the horse racing course at Epsom, Surrey.

He said it meant a “great deal” to have been given the jab and dubbed those who turn it down “crazy”.

“I couldn’t believe it when they called me and said, ‘It’s next week and then the next one is in January’, and here I am,” he said.

“I’m just… thinking, thank God I live here.”

Marty Wilde

Marty Wilde and guests - London Palladium 27-05-07.

The 81-year-old rock and roll star, famed for a string of hits in the 50s and 60s, was given the jab at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

He said getting vaccinated was “common sense”, adding: “The whole thing is just the right thing to do. You need an injection.”

London-born Wilde, whose real name is Reginald Smith, was also treated at Lister Hospital during the first national lockdown after collapsing at his Hertfordshire home. He was treated for an irregular heartbeat.

Michael Whitehall

The 80-year-old father (and sometime co-star) of comedian Jack Whitehall took to Twitter to share a snap of him getting his first dose of the vaccine.

He wrote: “Here was I worrying about a little prick, no, not @jackwhitehall, which was brilliantly organised by @GSTTnhs.

“Thank you to all the kind and wonderful NHS staff who administered my COVID-19 vaccine last night.”