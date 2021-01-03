BLAINA & Nantyglo saw the highest number of new coronavirus cases in Gwent last week according to new data published by Public Health Wales.
The Blaenau Gwent ward saw 80 new cases recorded between December 20 and December 26.
Rogerstone ward in Newport had the second highest number according to Public Health Wales, with 66 new cases recorded.
The worst affected area in Caerphilly was Aber Valley, which had 61 new cases during the time period.
Pontypool had the most new cases recorded in Torfaen, with 55.
With 34 new cases, Magor and Rogiet is the worst affected area of Monmouthshire, recording 34 new coronavirus cases.
In terms of incidence rate, Aber Valley recorded the highest during the time period, with 896.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
Risca West, also in Caerphilly was second, with 867.9 cases.
Third and fourth on the list were Blaina & Nantyglo, at 843.2, and Ebbw Vale South & Cwm, at 766.1, both in Blaenau Gwent.
Risca East, in Caerphilly, also saw a high incidence rate, with 746.1 cases per 100,000 residents.
At the other end of the scale, Bargoed in Caerphilly saw the lowest incidence rate over the week, with 161.9 cases per 100,000.
Chepstow & North Trellech (216.7), Rhaglan & Llantilio Crossenny (218.7), and Monmouth & Wyseham (239.4), in Monmouthshire also recorded comparatively low incidence rate.
Machen, in Caerphilly, was also in the lowest five incidence rates, with 237.7 cases per 100,000 residents.
Blaenau Gwent:
- Blaina and Nantyglo: 80 new cases at a rate of 843.2
- Ebbw Vale South & Cwm: 65 new cases at a rate of 766.1
- Ebbw Vale North & Glyncoed: 59 new cases at a rate of 752.7
- Abertillery North & Cwmtillery: 61 new cases at a rate of 677.6
- Abertillery South & Llanhilleth: 45 new cases at a rate of 640.5
- Tredegar & Georgetown: 48 new cases at a rate of 574.6
- Sirhowy: 39 new cases at a rate of 551.2
- Brynmawr: 29 new cases at a rate of 522.5
- Rassau & Beaufort: 36 new cases at a rate of 511.1
Caerphilly:
- Aber Valley: 61 new cases at a rate of 896.5
- Risca West: 45 new cases at a rate of 867.9
- Risca East: 48 new cases at a rate of 764.1
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn & Abertysswg: 55 new cases at a rate of 619.4
- Oakdale & Pentwyn: 59 new cases at a rate of 608.1
- Pengam & Cefn Fforest: 47 new cases at a rate of 606.7
- Newbridge: 40 new cases at a rate of 597.9
- Caerphilly South: 59: new cases at a rate of 551.0
- Ystrad Mynach & Nelson: 56 new cases at a rate of 544.9
- Bedwas & Trethomas: 36 new cases at a rate of 526.9
- Caerphilly East: 51 new cases at a rate of 518
- Llanbradach & Penyrheol: 45 new cases at a rate of 513.9
- Crosskeys South &Ynysddu: 29 new cases at a rate of 497.6
- North Blackwood, Argoed & Markham: 28 new cases at a rate of 493.6
- Caerphilly West: 37 new cases at a rate of 492
- Pontllanfraith: 42 new cases at a rate of 488.3
- New Tredegar & Darran Valley: 32 new cases at a rate of 437
- Crosskeys North & Abercarn: 31 new cases at a rate of 426.2
- St Cattwg: 29 new cases at a rate of381.3
- Aberbargoed & Gilfach: 21 new cases at a rate of 345.8
- Blackwood: 24 new cases at a rate of 326.5
- Hengoed & Maesycwmer: 25 new cases at a rate of 308.6
- Machen: 13 new cases at a rate of 237.7
- Bargoed: 10 new cases at a rate of 161.9
Monmouthshire:
- Magor & Rogiet: 34 new cases at a rate of 433.4
- Caldicot South: 31 new cases at a rate of 378.2
- Caldicot North & Caerwent: 32 new cases at a rate of 376.6
- Gilwern & Llanfoist: 31 new cases at a rate of 361.9
- Usk, Goytre, Llangybi Fawr: 28 new cases at a rate of 326.4
- Chepstow South: 25 new cases at a rate of 290.4
- Abergavenny South & Crucorney: 22 new cases at a rate of 263.6
- Abergavenny North: 19 new cases at a rate of 247.8
- Monmouth & Wyesham: 27 new cases at a rate of 239.4
- Rhaglan & Llantilio Crossenny: 16 new cases at a rate of 218.7
- Chepstow & North Trellech: 21 new cases at a rate of 216.7
Newport:
- Caerleon: 58 new cases at a rate of 745.4
- Rogerstone: 66 new cases at a rate of 715.2
- Marshfield: 54 new cases at a rate of 645.4
- Malpas: 49 new cases at a rate of 625.1
- Gaer: 35 new cases at a rate of 606.4
- Beechwood: 36 new cases at a rate of 590.8
- Duffryn & Maesglas: 45 new cases at a rate of 549.5
- Pye Corner & Graig: 34 new cases at a rate of 538.6
- Liswerry & Uskmouth: 61 new cases at a rate of 527.3
- Bettws: 42 new cases at a rate of 522.1
- St Julians & Barnardtown: 37 new cases at a rate of 521.6
- Lawrence Hill: 30 new cases at a rate of 517.7
- Maendy: 41 new cases at a rate of 513.2
- Ringland: 26 new cases at a rate of 484.4
- Stow Hill: 31 new cases at a rate of 472.6
- Victoria & Somerton: 56 new cases at a rate of 472.4
- Pillgwenlly & Docks: 41 new cases at a rate of 463.6
- Ridgeway & Glasllwch: 28 new cases at a rate of 440.3
- Langstone & Llanwern: 33 new cases at a rate of 372.9
- Shaftesbury & Crindai: 18 new cases at a rate of 265.7
Torfaen:
- New Inn: 49 new cases at a rate of 828.8
- Hollybush and Henllys: 51 new cases at a rate of 753.9
- Pontnewydd & Upper Cwmbran: 54 new cases at a rate of 706.7
- Croesyceiliog: 48 new cases at a rate of 660.4
- Cwmbran: 47 new cases at a rate of 626.6
- Pontypool: 55 new cases at a rate of 604.8
- Llantarnam & Oakfield: 40 new cases at a rate of 535.8
- Griffithstown & Sebastapool: 40 new cases at a rate of 524.2
- Trefethin & Pen-y-Garn: 37 new cases at a rate of 484.9
- Fairwater & Greenmeadow: 31 new cases at a rate of 479.1
- West Pontnewydd & Thornhill: 28 new cases at a rate of 416.1
- Abersychan: 29 new cases at a rate of 391.7
- Blaenavon: 25 new cases at a rate of 387.5