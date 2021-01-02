HUNDREDS of drivers responded to a Gwent Police call to arms to clamp down on irresponsible and dangerous driving.

Operation Snap is a Wales-wide scheme encouraging members of the public to send in their footage of driving offences such as speeding or dangerous driving.

The scheme hopes to take advantage of what is called the 'observer effect' – that motorists may think twice about breaking the law if they know other drivers could record, and report, their offences.

The Gwent force became involved in the Operation Snap scheme in April 2018, when it was adopted at a Wales-wide level following a trial by North Wales Police.

Since then, Gwent Police has received nearly 1,000 submissions from the public.

“All forces in Wales are committed to road safety, and Operation Snap showcases our force’s commitment to that shared goal," Gwent Police inspector Jason Williams told the Argus.

“Since data was first recorded, there were 294 submissions to Gwent Police in 2018, 356 in 2019 and 332 to date in 2020.

“While we do not want to see any motorist driving irresponsibly or dangerously, I believe that the gradual year-on-year increase in submissions through Operation Snap is a good sign as it shows that more and more people are feeling able to assist us in keeping our roads safe."

Insp Williams said the highest number of submissions for the Gwent area relate to incidents of driving without due care and attention.

Teresa Ciano, manager at the GoSafe Wales-wide road safety partnership, said Operation Snap should act as a deterrent to dangerous drivers.

"By identifying careless or dangerous drivers from footage submitted to us by members of the public we can effectively deal with these offences and try and change the behaviours and attitudes of these road users before a serious collision occurs," she said. "It is hoped the few motorists who may otherwise break the law would be deterred from driving in such a manner knowing that they may be reported.

"This theory was based on a Cambridge University Study into body worn video which shows that 'researchers say this may be down to wearable cameras modifying behaviour through an ‘observer effect’: the awareness that encounters are recorded improves both suspect demeanour and police procedural compliance'.

"This same theory is applied to Operation Snap."

The scheme has received 7,000 submissions from across Wales in its first three years, and offending drivers caught using Operation Snap footage can expect to be punished by the police or courts, depending on the severity of the incident.

The above video shows one such offence.

"This footage was submitted by a cyclist," Ms Ciano said. "It shows a driver indicating to turn right on the oncoming roundabout.

"However, rather than following the road around the roundabout in a clockwise fashion, it turned right and travelled anti-clockwise around the roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

"The offending motorists was initially offered £100 fine and three penalty points. However, the case went to court and the outcome resulted in an increased fine of £811 and six penalty points."

For more information about Operation Snap, visit gosafe.org/faq/operation-snap/ and to submit footage to the scheme, visit gosafesnap.wales and complete the form.