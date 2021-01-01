WITH temperatures set to struggle to get above freezing over the coming days across the region, frozen stretches of water including rivers and ponds - while fascinating to look at as part of winter's landscape - also contain a hazard to life.
With Tier Four measures in force across Wales, along with the continuation of school holidays, many families are using their time to enjoy the countryside as part of their daily exercise during restrictions.
However, in an article published online in March 2019 by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, (ROSPA), statistics showed that in the decade up to 2019, more than 20 people lost their lives after falling through ice into water, while many others had to be rescued or revived.
ROSPA, whose Welsh offices are based in Llanishen, Cardiff, also state in the article: "More than 50 per cent of ice related drowning involved an attempted rescue of another person or a dog.
"In many instances the dog managed to scramble ashore unaided while the owner did not.
"It is therefore prudent not to throw sticks or balls for dogs near frozen water and if they do get into trouble, not to attempt to rescue them by venturing onto the ice."
One such pond nearly completely frozen over during the cold snap is at Parc Nant-Y-Waun in Brynmawr.