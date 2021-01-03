THE RSPCA has rescued animals who have turned up in some very unexpected situations.

From all different animals of all shapes and sizes, there are far too many rescues to name - but here are the top ones from Gwent in 2020.

Cat missing for eight months found just a mile from home

Black cat Sparkle had been missing for eight months before being found only 1.5 miles from his home thanks to his magical microchip which revealed his owner to be Rhian Hegarty.

Ms Hegarty had earlier undergone a desperate search for Sparkle since he went missing shortly before Christmas 2019 - but had all-but given up hope before receiving a call from the RSPCA with the good news.

Man dumped bag containing live snake at pet shop after claiming it was a dead cat

A shopkeeper at Pawfection Pet Shop, on Somerset Street in Abertillery, opened the bag and found an orange and brown corn snake left inside a cat food container and wrapped in a towel.

The snake was taken in by RSPCA Cymru, and a report to them claimed the man had entered the pet shop the previous day with his daughter, inquiring about buying a pet bird.

Hiss-cape artist - six-foot boa constrictor discovered on Newport allotment

This snake was found by a member of the public on the allotments near Malpas Road in the city on June 14.

The snake was said to be easily caught and was transported to a nearby police station, before coming into the care of the RSPCA.

RSPCA Cymru says the incident is another reminder as to how snakes can be "remarkable escape artists", and the importance of appropriate, secure accommodation.

Hedgehog rescued after being found stuck under fence in Cwmbran

MORE NEWS:

Residents spotted the hedgehog on the pavement near their Beechleigh Close home on Tuesday, August 18.

RSPCA Cymru officer Christine McNeil headed to the scene - and, after trying to slide the hedgehog out using washing-up liquid - found he was wedged into the gap and unable to move.

The hedgehog was eventually rescued after the owner of the fence was found and allowed the panel to be unscrewed. It was taken to a specialist wildlife centre for rehabilitation and care.

There, there my deer - RSPCA help a buck in a spot of bother in Monmouthshire

A deer had a lucky escape back in July after his antlers became tangled in a climbing rope attached to a tree at Hilston Park in Monmouthshire.

Members of the public spotted the deer and contacted the RSPCA, but they avoided watching him too closely, as they reported this was making the buck even more distressed.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans and animal welfare officer Rohan Barker headed to the scene and were able to safely tranquilise the deer using a dart gun, with the support of a veterinary professional, after obtaining the necessary licence to do this from Natural Resources Wales.

A rescue to crow about: Helping hand for young jackdaw trapped in gutter

A jackdaw had a lucky escape after getting his leg stuck on the roof of an Ebbw Vale house.

The young bird got himself snared in guttering in the town's Tir-y-Birth, with the help of both the RSPCA and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service - in the shape of Blue Watch from the town's fire station - was required to free him.