UPDATE: 6.45pm - Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran, has now reopened following the crash.

-------------------

Emergency services have closed a road following a crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Cwmbran Drive, in Cwmbran, following the incident.

Gwent Police are on scene and have closed the road between the Shell garage and the roundabout by B&Q.

Diversions are in place.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran, between the Shell garage and the roundabout by B&Q.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."