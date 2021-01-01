A PONTYPOOL woman who has died two years after being diagnosed with leukaemia has been remembered as "always smiling and happy".

Carly Flook died on Boxing Day, aged 30.

Miss Flook leaves behind her partner Nicky, and six-year-old niece Lexxi, who the couple were legal guardians for.

Her sister-in-law, Christine Howells, 36, from Newport, described Miss Flook as “always smiling and happy.”

“She had no symptoms, just a rash and a bruise,” said Ms Howells, as her sister-in-law was diagnosed in 2018.

“Carly discovered a strange bruise on her arm and didn’t remember how it got there. She dreaded going to the doctors.

“They ran tests and when they came back, they said it was acute myeloid leukaemia.

The rash Carly Flook found on her arm, which was later diagnosed as acute myeloid leukaemia. Picture: Christine Howells.

“When Carly first found out she had leukaemia she started treatment immediately.

“Carly was always smiling and happy all throughout and her friends and her family remained hopeful and no-one was prepared for any of this.

“In July 2018, Nicky and Carly became the legal guardians of their niece Lexxi. Their days seemed to be filled with lots of giggles. They all went on day trips together with Troy (their dog) and made amazing memories.”

Carly Flook with her niece Lexxi and partner Nicky. Picture: Christine Howells.

Miss Flook had a bone marrow cell transplant in April 2019, and was rushed back into hospital on May 16 with a high temperature, where she spent three days in intensive care.

Miss Flook’s condition deteriorated late in 2020.

“Carly started to become unwell again by November [2020] and needed a second bone marrow transplant,” said Ms Howells. “On November 9, Carly went into hospital for the second bone marrow transplant.

“Carly was originally supposed to stay in hospital for 11 days but caught a nasty infection.

“After almost three years of fighting, Carly lost her fight with leukaemia and passed away on December 26 at 6.30pm – six days after her 30th birthday, which she spent, along with Christmas, in hospital.

“Carly’s friends and family are now planning a funeral instead of celebrating New Year.

“She was a fantastic person, selfless and always smiling and happy, even to the very very end.”

Miss Flook’s friends and family have set up GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs, which can be found at gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-carly-flook