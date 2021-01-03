UNION leaders are warning of the danger that health workers face burnout, soaring sickness levels and “intolerable” pressures because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Health employers were urged do all they can to find ways of maintaining staff levels at “swamped” hospitals.

Unison warned that staff were being “pushed to the brink” as hospitals struggle to cope with rising coronavirus cases and winter pressures.

The union said every option should be explored to avoid simply making healthcare workers do extra shifts, such as recruiting former NHS staff.

Unison’s assistant general secretary, Christina McAnea, said: “Coronavirus is putting untold pressures on the NHS but the health and wellbeing of staff is a major concern.

“Many are still exhausted from the first wave and are going through it all over again. There aren’t enough staff as it is, but they’re being called in to cover more and more hours.

“Employers have to dig deep and look at every possible option for cover to avoid putting the burden on those who are already overworked.

“Lots of people came forward during the first wave offering to return to the NHS and everything possible should be done to ensure they can help. We know that many who offered were not used.

“Otherwise staff face burnout, soaring sickness levels and intolerable pressures on those who are left in a terrible spiral of decline.

“The government must learn lessons that allowing NHS staff shortages to go unchecked causes immense damage when the chips are down.”