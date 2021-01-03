IT’S a new year jam-packed with new content to binge watch.

With temperatures cold outside – and lockdowns in place throughout the UK – it’s the perfect time to cuddle up and watch some television.

Netflix has plenty of entertainment on the cards – here’s what they'll be showing in the UK (and when) throughout January.

JANUARY 1

Cobra Kai

The third series of Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

The Minimalists: Less is Now

Inspired by the phrase “less is more” this documentary aims to create a sense of urgency for today's consumer culture: now is the time for less.

Headspace Guide to Meditation

What better resolution than to be kind to your mind?

Over the course of eight 20-minute animated episodes former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app, Andy Puddicombe, takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Each episode showcases a different mindfulness technique, focusing on topics such as stress, anger, and letting go, and ends with a guided meditation.

JANUARY 2

Asphalt Burning

The asphalt is burning, the tyres are turning - at a breakneck pace and in tuned cars it goes from the Trollstigen mountain road in Norway via Sweden and Denmark to the Nürburgring in Germany - where Roy has to win a race or lose his fiancee Sylvia, due to a drunken bet with challenger Robin who likes the beautiful bride.

On the ludicrous and turbulent road trip, he faces numerous challenges but: “The race isn’t over until it’ over.”

JANUARY 5

History of Swear Words

Hosted by Nicolas Cage, this is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.

Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of many “naughty” words.

JANUARY 6

Surviving Death

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern, and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife.

The six-episode series contemplates what it means to die and whether death is the end, weaving together new research with first hand accounts from people who have been close to – and even experienced – death.

JANUARY 7

Pieces Of A Woman

This film follows the tale of a Boston couple – Martha and Sean – whose lives change when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.

Martha is forced to learn to live alongside her loss, navigating her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother, along with the publicly vilified midwife whom she must face in court.

JANUARY 8

Pretend It’s A City

Critic and essayist Fran Lebowitz knows what she likes—and what she doesn’t like. And she won’t wait for an invitation to tell you.

A New Yorker to the core, Lebowitz has raised straight talk to an art form, packaging her no-nonsense observations about the city and its denizens into a punchy running commentary, one that spares nobody.

Directed by Lebowitz’s longtime friend Martin Scorsese and peppered with his own witty takes on a town he knows best, this a double dose of NYC attitude that sparks pangs of delight, fury and recognition among those who love the place as deeply as they do.

Stuck Apart [originally titled Azizler]

This brand-new feature film, by Taylan Brothers, will launch only on Netflix.

It follows the story of Aziz, who is going through an existential crisis and longs for his youth. He is not happy with his work, family, or girlfriend of four years and wants his freedom back.

He comes across a chance to escape the blackhole he is trapped in, but he realises this turns him into a pathological liar to a point there’s no turning back.

JANUARY 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake.

Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. This documentary explores the personal devastation caused by the drug, the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

JANUARY 13

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

This Netflix limited docu-series tells the spellbinding true story of how one of the most notorious serial killers in American history was hunted down and brought to justice.

In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected; victims ranged in age, sex, area, ravial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels.

Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were young detective, Gil Carrillo, from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California.

Told through harrowing first-person interviews, gripping archival footage and spectacular original photography, this four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic real-life horror story.

JANUARY 15

Outside The Wire

This film, set in the future, follows the tale of a drone pilot who is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Disenchantment

From the mind of Simpsons and Futurama creator, Matt Groening, comes series three of this adult animated comedy fantasy series.

Join Princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci on a magical adventure to uncover the mysteries of Dramland.

The excitement builds in the third series of Disenchantment as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home.

JANUARY 22

The White Tiger

This film, based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, feature Balram Halwai narrating his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India.

Cunning and ambitious, the young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok and Pinky who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.

JANUARY 27

50m2

This Netflix original series follows Gölge, who is doing the dirty work of Servet Nadir, whom he is raised by.

Gölge does not remember his childhood but pursues a photo that ties him to the past, escaping with the secrets of Servet Natir and taking refuge in 50 square meter tailor shop in a neighbourhood named Güzelce.

Residents believe that he is Adem, son of Adil, the tailor who has just recently died. No matter how challenging the neighborhood is, Gölge will change the neighborhood and the neighborhood will change Gölge.

Penguin Bloom

The film shares the true story of Samantha Bloom who – while holidaying in Thailand – falls off a rooftop (due to a rotted railing) and is paralyzed from her chest down.

The Australian lifelong outdoorswoman, surfer, and traveller was unrecognizable to herself, and spent long months in a depression that made her question who she could be in the world and in her own family.

A year later her children bring home a wounded baby magpie – who they name Penguin – and Sam bonds with the new household member, starting a process of emotional healing that shocks her family and herself.

JANUARY 29

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

This four-part documentary series follows a youth football program in the heart of inner-city East NY, Brooklyn.

Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport; it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them.

Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfold in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

Finding ‘Ohana

This film is about how a summer in rural O‘ahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.