Tilly is a kitten who lives with Deborah Prowse in Newport. The family thought they had lost her one night. She was nowhere to be found - until they opened a wardrobe and found her hiding at the back.

This is Ladysuisei who lives with Julie Jones in Newport. Julie said: "Suisei is a traditional Siamese and we got her just over five years ago when she was 14 months old. She was so shy that the breeder had to separate her from all her other kittens. It took us a couple of years of time and patience for Suisei to feel happy and relaxed with us. She’s living her best life in lockdown- Suisei has our full- on attention and is taking every advantage of this."

Lucky lives with Janine Thomas in Blaina. She is a British bulldog who possibly has Down syndrome. The only male she trusts and adores is her owner - 14-year-old Travis Jenkins, whom she was mainly re-homed for due to Travis's personal own health needs.

Bryn is a 13-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who lives with Liane Marie in Caldicot.

Sarah Maynard, of Griffithstown, Pontypool, sent in this picture of Yogi, who has lived with the family for three years. He was born in Brecon, had seven brothers and sisters. He's a cavachon - his mum was a Bichon frise and dad a King Charles Spaniel.

Flearoy lives with his owner Jacqueline in Newport. She said: "When he was a kitten I offered him a home because he was unwanted and now he is so loving and my grandchildren adore him. He cuddles up on my lap every evening and speaks with purr noises if he wants to go out or wants a snack. In the morning he watches me making a coffee and I give him a splash of milk before I go."

Miss Marble lives with Roslynne Eaton in Cwmbran. Roslynne said: "Miss Marble 'found me' when she was about two years old and needed a loving home. That was more than 10 years ago. She is very loving, not just to me but also to her other four-legged companions."

Niffler is an African Pygmy hedgehog who lives with Nicole Lloyd-Jones in Newport. He was born in March 2020 and was bought from a reputable breeder at Pethau Pigog hedgehogs. He is nocturnal, unlike wild hedgehogs. African Pygmy hedgehogs do not hybernate in the winter. They have to be kept nice and warm all year around usually with a habitat thermometer and ceramic heat bulb.