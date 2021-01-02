A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

JON RICHARD HOLLAND, 55, of Upper Tennyson Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to firing a loaded air weapon in a public place.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

TIA BUCKLEY, 18, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted assaulting a police officer.

She was ordered to pay £157 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS CHRISTOPHER ABDI, 36, of Stow Hill, Newport, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing cosmetics worth £106.85 from Boots and possession of Valium.

He must pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

READ MORE:

VILIAM HORVATH, 21, of Somerton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

MICHAEL WILSHER, 19, of Acre Close, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a Rolex watch worth £1,995.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in a surcharge and costs.

THOMAS WEST, 28, of Foundry Road, Risca, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

MARK HUMPHRIES, 21, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £197 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer.

LIAM CONWAY, 28, of Buzzard Way, Penallta, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

Torfaen

GARETH DAVID WILLIAMS, 41, of Llewellyn Road, Southville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

His licence was endorsed with six points.

Blaenau Gwent

GETHIN RICHARD HANCOCK, 35, of Gwaun Delyn Close, Blaina, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £256 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

Monmouthshire

RICHARD PAUL GRIFFITHS, 34, of Wyesham Road, Wyesham, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of stealing meat from Iceland in Monmouth.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £266 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.