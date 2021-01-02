LAST month we we published a picture of Old Green, Newport and asked readers if they knew when it had been taken.

This is what you said:

I think that this photograph was taken in 1937 to celebrate and welcome to the town King George VI accompanied by Queen Elizabeth (who became the Queen Mother) shortly after his coronation.

He came to the throne in 1936, when his brother King Edward VII abdicated because of his affair with the American socialite Wallis Simpson.

While at Newport he cut the first turf on the site where the civic centre now stands. The spade that he used was manufactured by the Newport jewellery firm Pleasance and Harper and was made of solid silver.

The Royal couple then visited Cardiff and the Glamorgan Valleys.

Richie Gunter, Ponthir

I think that this photograph was taken sometime in 1937, the bunting flags etc were probably put in place to celebrate the coronation of King George VI on May 12, 1937.

I was born and brought up in the Maindee area of Newport in 1950s. I remember that when I was young walking back from 'town' with Mum and Dad being allowed to play on a cantilevered balcony that run along the side of Jays, the last store on the right hand side, this balcony overlooked the River Usk.

On the opposite side of the river you can see 'Davies Brothers', builders merchants, their premises occupied a wharf where the steam pleasure boats used to dock to take passengers to Weston Super Mare.

You can see on the east bank of the river, on the left hand side of the bridge, Fords Motor Depot and to the right hand side of this the light coloured building used to accommodate, I think, Pickfords Travel.

In the foreground of the photo there is building or store named Godfrey's, running alongside this, and to the east of Kingsway was a lane, if I remember correctly, was named Screw Packet Lane. This led to a wharf alongside the river, I believe I can recall an ironmongers or builders merchants being located on this lane.

The photograph certainly brings back some happy recollections of my younger days.

Howard Hicks, Cwmbran