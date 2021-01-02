THE Dragons have reported a vile racist social media post targeting wing Ashton Hewitt to the police.

The 26-year-old from Newport was tagged in by a newly-created Twitter account after the New Year’s Day defeat to the Scarlets in Llanelli.

Hewitt, who has spoken candidly about discrimination since last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, highlighted the abuse last night.

“This is what a rugby fan somewhere (in Wales I think) wants me to see after a game. Pleaaase someone find out and tell me who it is,” he posted with a screengrab.

The Wales hopeful was quickly backed by Dragons chairman David Buttress on Twitter along with a raft of supporters from many clubs.

The Rodney Parade side have issued a statement to show support for their winger.

“Dragons Rugby is disgusted and appalled at an abhorrent racist post on social media yesterday evening targeting Ashton Hewitt,” read a club statement.

“The Dragons find all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“The individual who expressed these views does not represent the values of our game. We thank supporters who have also condemned this post on social media and shown their support for Ashton.

“Dragons take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. Such behaviour has no place online, in our stadium, in our community or in our game.

“As a region, Dragons Rugby celebrates equality, diversity, respect and inclusion, we firmly stand behind Ashton and continue to fully support his outstanding efforts when trying to eradicate racial prejudice wherever it exists.

“This is a constant battle for Ashton and the region recognises how difficult the past few months have been for him.

“The matter has now been reported by Dragons Rugby to the police.”

QPR footballer Bright Osayi-Samuel who was subjected to online abuse in the wake of Tuesday’s game with Norwich.

The 22-year-old scored a late penalty then missed another chance in the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

He highlighted the abuse on his Instagram account, saying: “It is disgusting and painful to be receiving messages like this.”

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos and director of football Les Ferdinand had previously backed the player and called for more action to prevent online abuse.

Ferdinand said: “This will continue and continue until we stop it from being possible. I believe governing bodies across sport – not just football – need to come together to create a powerful voice which calls for social media platforms to change their stance.”