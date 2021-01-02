NEARLY 500 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent according to Public Health Wales.
As well as the 494 new cases, a further 11 coronavirus related deaths have been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
This brings the total number of deaths for the health board to 687, the second highest health board total in Wales behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board on 995.
While case numbers in Gwent now exceed 31,000.
Across Wales, 2,764 new cases were recorded, taking the total number since the start of the pandemic to 145,343.
Newport saw the most new cases in Gwent, with 176.
There were also 133 new cases recorded in Caerphilly, 77 in Torfaen, 57 in Blaenau Gwent, and 51 in Monmouthshire.
READ MORE:
- Newport butcher marking final day in market after 60 years of trading
- More than 40 fines issued, as police get 240 coronavirus calls on New Year's Eve
- Scientist warns of 'big impact' on coronavirus cases from Christmas next week
Stats were not released on New Year's Day. The latest batch of figures are correct as of 9am on New Year's Eve.
Public Health Wales warned that these numbers are likely to be an underestimate due to a lag in receiving data.
Here are the full list of newly reported cases:
- Wrexham - 268
- Cardiff - 244
- Flintshire - 231
- Bridgend - 213
- Swansea - 204
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 178
- Newport - 176
- Neath Port Talbot - 155
- Caerphilly - 133
- Carmarthenshire - 104
- Vale of Glamorgan - 98
- Denbighshire - 94
- Torfaen - 77
- Blaenau Gwent - 57
- Monmouthshire - 51
- Conwy - 49
- Merthyr Tydfil - 48
- Powys - 36
- Pembrokeshire - 34
- Ceredigion - 33
- Anglesey - 30
- Gwynedd - 19
- Residents outside Wales - 217
- Unknown location - 15