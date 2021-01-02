PUGH's Garden Village is coming to Newport.

The Pugh family, who run the popular Garden Villages in Cardiff and The Vale, are bringing a brand new concept to Rogerstone.

Later this year, the group will be opening The Garden Kitchen, by Pugh's.

Customers will be able to enjoy coffee, food and plants at the new site.

Announcing the news on social media, Pugh's said: "The Garden Kitchen promises to offer a botanical haven with mouth-watering home cooked food within a cafe restaurant environment, good coffee, great cakes, an indoor plant jungle full of wonderful houseplants and accessories, a food deli with some of the best ranges from our Food Hall at our centre in Radyr, environmental refillables, indoor lifestyle ranges and gifts all confined to one unique setting.

"We endeavour to support and source from local suppliers and offer a convenient location to shop not only gardening essentials but offer a food and drink experience like no other.

"We plan to be a centric part of the community with family being the heart of everything they do and we are excited to launch a brand new concept in the heart of Rogerstone during Spring and Summer of 2021.

"We promise to update you on our journey and after an awful year all round we are excited to bring some positivity to everyone."

Pugh's have been helping grow gardens across South Wales for more than 65 years.