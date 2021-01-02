FROM beautiful village centres to the bustling towns of Abergavenny and Monmouth, Monmouthshire boasts some great shopping centres. Here are some archive photographs of shopping streets in the past.
Cross Street in Abergavenny, picture taken in 1991
Caldicot town centre in 1993
MORE NEWS:
- Stolen BMW driven wrong way down road towards Abergavenny
- Newport Mind offer a range of support for mental health needs
- Chepstow mum's month-long PS5 prank before Christmas Day
Caerwent village
The Arch in Chepstow town centre
Agincourt Square in Monmouth in 1980
Monnow Street in Monmouth in 1992
Raglan High Street