FROM beautiful village centres to the bustling towns of Abergavenny and Monmouth, Monmouthshire boasts some great shopping centres. Here are some archive photographs of shopping streets in the past.

South Wales Argus:

Cross Street in Abergavenny, picture taken in 1991

South Wales Argus:

Caldicot town centre in 1993

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Caerwent village

South Wales Argus:

The Arch in Chepstow town centre

South Wales Argus:

Agincourt Square in Monmouth in 1980

South Wales Argus:

Monnow Street in Monmouth in 1992

South Wales Argus:

Raglan High Street