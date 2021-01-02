THE Met Office have issued weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of Gwent tonight.
They warn that sleet, snow and icy patches may cause some tricky driving conditions this evening.
The yellow weather warning covers Monmouthshire.
It runs from 6pm this evening until midnight.
The Met Office warn residents in Monmouthshire to expect:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
They add: "Areas of rain, sleet and snow currently will gradually fade through the course of the evening.
"However, patchy accumulations of 1-2cm are possible in places this evening, mainly over hills, and icy patches are likely at times."
The warning also covers Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Powys.
