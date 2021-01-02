A LEADING teaching union is calling on all eduction in Wales to move online due to the new coronavirus strain.

The NASUWT - The Teachers' Union is calling on Wales to move all education provision to remote education as a result of the new Covid strain.

The new strain is more transmissible than previous strains.

Neil Butler, NASUWT national official for Wales, has called on education minister, Kirsty Williams, so suspend face-to-face teaching in Wales.

He said: "The whole of Wales is in Alert Level Four and yet there are schools in Wales planning to open this week to full face-to-face teaching.

“There is chaos and confusion in the education service in Wales as the buck has effectively been passed to Local Authorities and some Authorities have passed it down to individual schools.

“The Education Minister has made teachers in Wales the promise that the safety of education workers would be a priority.

“We need to hear from the Education Minister that face-to-face teaching is suspended until schools can review their risk assessments to be able to cope with the new strain.

“During that time teachers can finally get the time to develop distance learning resources that are so desperately needed."

NAHT Cymru have also called for the Welsh Government to re-think its plans.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the union would not hesitate to take "appropriate action" if safe working conditions weren't ensured.

He said: "The NASUWT is completely committed to ensuring that children can return to school as quickly as possible.

“However, it is now abundantly clear that the pandemic is seriously impacting on the ability of all schools to continue to operate normally.

“There is genuine concern that schools are not able to reopen fully and safely at this time.

“The NASUWT remains of the view that schools and other settings should only remain open to all pupils where it is safe for them to do so.

“The NASUWT will not hesitate to take appropriate action in order to protect members whose safety is put at risk as a result of the failure of employers or the Welsh Government to ensure safe working conditions in schools.”