AN intensive care consultant in Gwent has called on the general public to help "change what happens now" in the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Ami Jones, an intensive care consultant with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, took to Twitter to share harrowing images of Gwent's hospitals during the first wave of the pandemic.

This was my hosp, staff and pts in the first wave. The thought of going thru this again is tough but it’s the reality we’re facing; not just ITU as ED & medical wards are baring the brunt at the moment. Keep putting one foot in front of the other guys, we can do this 1/2 pic.twitter.com/m2PFo66gwo — Ami Jones (@JonesTheBosher) January 2, 2021

She said that hospital staff were going through those experiences again, and that "only the general public can change what happens now".

Dr Jones said: "This was my hospital, staff and patients in the first wave.

READ MORE:

"The thought of going through this again is tough, but it's the reality we're facing, not just ITU as ED & medical wards are baring the brunt at the moment.

It’s only the general public that can change what happens now; we can only make the hospital sink so big, the tap needs to be turned off which means staying home and following the rules. Consent/permission obtained for all photos 2/2 pic.twitter.com/HQyOlLOilH — Ami Jones (@JonesTheBosher) January 2, 2021

"Keep putting one foot in front of the other guys, we can do this.

"It's only the general public that can change what happens now, we can only make the hospital sink so big, the tap needs to be turned off which means staying home and following the rules."