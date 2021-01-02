A SOUTH Wales MP is being treated in hospital for coronavirus.
Jo Stevens, Labour MP for Cardiff Central, had been battling the virus "for a while", her Twitter account confirmed.
Tonight, a member of Ms Stevens' team confirmed that the MP was in hospital as a result of Covid-19.
A tweet from her account said: "From #TeamJoStevens - Jo has asked us to let you know that she is being treated in hospital for Covid.
"Thanks for all your good wishes we will give an update when we can."
On New Year's Eve, her account confirmed that the MP had been battling Covid "for a while".
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus: Union calls on face-to-face teaching to be scrapped in Wales
- Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths recorded in Gwent
- Pugh's bringing exciting new Garden Kitchen concept to Rogerstone
A post said: "Jo has been laid low with COVID for a while so on behalf of us and Jo, Happy New Year to everyone across #CardiffCentral.
"Here’s to a healthier and better 2021.
"Tonight we’ll be thinking of all those who have lost loved ones to this awful virus."
A number of politicians from across Wales and the UK sent Ms Stevens their best wishes, including Delyth Jewell, MS for South Wales East.
Ms Jewell tweeted: "Get well soon Jo. Sending best wishes and prayers your way."