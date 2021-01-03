A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

AARON JOHN ASHWOOD, 22, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for two months, suspended for nine months, after he admitted criminal damage to three cars and a garden fence.

He was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and pay £260 in compensation.

VINCENT CROCKER, 20, of Bideford Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months and pay £400 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

DANIEL JOSEPH HALL, 22, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly behaviour.

RAYMOND THOMAS OLSEN, 35, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Torfaen

DARREN ANDREW HILL, 31, of Ventnor Road, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing clothes and groceries worth £236 from Asda and £120 in cosmetics from Boots.

He was ordered to pay a £213 in a surcharge and costs.

Blaenau Gwent

ROSS DEWI EDWARDS, 27, of Station Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Caerphilly

GEMMA FOULDS, 25, of Upper High Street, Rhymney, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted stealing a till and food worth £415 from Berties Plaice in the town during a burglary.

She also pleaded guilty to dishonestly using electricity.

Foulds was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £400 in compensation and a fine.

DANIEL DAVID TYLER, 29, of Upper High Street, Rhymney, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing a till and food worth £415 from Berties Plaice in the town during a burglary.

He also admitted dishonestly using electricity.

Tyler was made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £350 in compensation.

TRESSA NICOLE WILLIAMS, 49, of High Street, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer.

BRIAN REES, 69, of Manor Road, Pontllanfraith, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

LEANNA MARIE WATKINS, 38, of Woodland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £191 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

Her licence was endorsed with four points.

Monmouthshire

BENJAMIN LUFF, 43, of Old Shirenewton Road, Crick, near Caldicot, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Volkswagen Golf.

He must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.