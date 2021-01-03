A BODY found in the River Wye has been identified as a missing woman.
The body of a woman was found in the river in Monmouth yesterday.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the body has been formally identified as Lydia Davies, 46, from Monmouth.
She was reported missing on Christmas Eve.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "On Saturday, January 2, a body of a woman was found in the River Wye in Monmouth at around 3.15pm.
"We can confirm, formal identification has taken place and the woman has been identified as Lydia Davies, aged 46 from Monmouth, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on December 24, 2020.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious.
"Next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed."
