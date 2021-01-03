To welcome in the new year we asked our camera club members to share pictures of their favourite sights from around Gwent. There is plenty of inspiration here to get out and enjoy our wonderful part of the world. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Stunning: Goldcliff at sunrise taken by Paul Joy

Hidden: Silent Valley, Cwm, taken by Sharon Smith

Atmospheric: Wayne Gibbon shared this picture of Llanfoist Cemetery by moonlight

Popular: Belle Vue Park in Newport was Sandra Cavill's choice

Calm: Kelly Garnett's favourite sight is Parc Bryn Bach

Lighthouse: Roger Fuller took this picture of Newport wetlands nature reserve

Scenic: Black Rock picnic site near Caldicot taken by Larry Wilkie

Bridge: The Usk Valley at Pant-yr-goytre, Monmouthshire taken by Neil Daniels

History: Glowing groynes on the Wales Coast Path near St Brides taken by Sian McDermott

Statue: The Guardian at Six Bells photographed by Justine Jarvis