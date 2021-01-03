A FURTHER 871 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent by Public Health Wales.
The latest figures released cover new cases and deaths reported to Public Health Wales in the 48 hours up to 9am on January 2.
As well as the new cases, eight new coronavirus related deaths were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, taking the total to the pandemic to 695.
Across Wales, a further 3,811 new cases have been reported in today's figures.
Newport again saw the most new cases in Gwent, with 276.
While there were 252 new cases recorded in Caerphilly.
Torfaen saw 140 new cases, Blaenau Gwent saw 103 new cases, and there were 100 new cases in Monmouthshire.
READ MORE:
- Body found in River Wye is missing woman, Gwent Police confirm
- This is how many new coronavirus cases were recorded near you last week
- Doctor's plea to stay home and stick to rules as hospitals feel pressure
Stats were not released on New Year's Day. The latest batch of figures cover the time period from 9am on New Year's Eve to 9am on January 2.
Public Health Wales warned that these numbers are likely to be an underestimate due to a lag in receiving data.
Here are the full list of newly reported cases:
- Cardiff - 413
- Bridgend - 397
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 367
- Wrexham - 281
- Newport - 276
- Caerphilly - 252
- Flintshire - 239
- Swansea - 231
- Carmarthenshire - 207
- Vale of Glamorgan - 166
- Torfaen - 140
- Neath Port Talbot - 137
- Merthyr Tydfil - 111
- Blaenau Gwent - 103
- Monmouthshire - 100
- Powys - 99
- Pembrokeshire - 73
- Denbighshire - 67
- Ceredigion - 33
- Conwy - 32
- Anglesey - 25
- Gwynedd - 14
- Residents outside Wales - 200
- Unknown location - 48