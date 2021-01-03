TAKE a look at our archive photographs of Cwmbran Shopping Centre, which was recently named one of the UK's top 20 shopping locations. This is the 'new town' area with its water garden feature and 'flying saucer' seats, a theatre, square and under cover shopping area.
The ‘chimney’ structure that stood in Cwmbran town centre until 1992. It was originally designed to support a fire escape but the landmark had ‘significant visual impact’
Cwmbran Market
Cwmbran Shopping Centre in 1987
Cwmbran Shopping Centre in 1985
The ‘flying saucer’ seats in the town centre which were both planters and seats. Picture taken in 1994
The clock outside Congress Theatre
The garden feature in Cwmbran shopping centre in the 1980s