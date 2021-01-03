TAKE a look at our archive photographs of Cwmbran Shopping Centre, which was recently named one of the UK's top 20 shopping locations. This is the 'new town' area with its water garden feature and 'flying saucer' seats, a theatre, square and under cover shopping area.

South Wales Argus:

The ‘chimney’ structure that stood in Cwmbran town centre until 1992. It was originally designed to support a fire escape but the landmark had ‘significant visual impact’

South Wales Argus:

Cwmbran Market

South Wales Argus:

Cwmbran Shopping Centre in 1987

South Wales Argus:

Cwmbran Shopping Centre in 1985

South Wales Argus:

The ‘flying saucer’ seats in the town centre which were both planters and seats. Picture taken in 1994

South Wales Argus:

The clock outside Congress Theatre

South Wales Argus:

The garden feature in Cwmbran shopping centre in the 1980s