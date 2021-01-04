A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

ALAN BARTLETT, 46, of Constance Street, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £228 in compensation and a surcharge.

ANTONIO PROWSE, 18, of Frederick Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis.

EMMY MARIE LONG, 29, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

LINDSEY BROMLEY, 35, of Greenland Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and being drunk and disorderly.

She was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Blaenau Gwent

SAM LOCKE, 26, of Penlas, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for 42 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and resisting a constable.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in a surcharge and costs.

Monmouthshire

KORRUN SIMS, 28, of Bluebell Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Caerphilly

BETHAN LOUISE FLEMING, 31, of Birchgrove, Tirphil, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted driving whilst disqualified.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON LEE FISHER, 33, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, was ordered to pay £248 in a fine and compensation after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage by spitting in the back of a Gwent Police vehicle.

RICHARD ALAN HUGHES, 55, of New Street, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without a licence and with no insurance.

His licence was endorsed with six points.