Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

This is Vinnie Andrew Carmichael, who was born 10 weeks early on October 26, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, on weighing 3lb 3oz. His mum and dad are Lilly Mae and Mark Carmichael, of Caldicot, and his big brother is Oscar, aged six. Lilly Mae said: "Vinnie was due on January 2, 2021. At 30 weeks he decided to come. He spent three weeks in the neonatal unit and was then transferred to the Grange Hospital. He was one of the first babies to arrive there and even received a special teddy. The neonatal staff have been fantastic and leaving the unit will be a very emotional day. I’ll never be able to thank them for all they have done for our little boy."

Shelbie-Rose Jones arrived on November 26, 2020, at the Grange Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. She is the first child of Kirsty Preece and Cameron Jones, of Pontypool.

Dylan John Young was born on November 11, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 10lb 2oz. His parents are Matthew and Sarah Young, of Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

Elsie Marie Pugh arrived on November 30, 2020, at the Grange Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 4oz. She is the first child of Kayleigh McAnsh and Liam Pugh, of Sebastopol.

Welcome to Jett Gabe Gibson, a miracle baby who was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on September 25. His parents are Lucy Abdullah and Spencer Gibson, of Cwmbran, and his big brother is Raife Gibson, aged six. Lucy said: "Jett was my miracle baby after being told that it was a very low chance of ever being able to conceive after having the condition endometriosis. It was the best Christmas surprise in 2019. I had a traumatic birth after haemorrhaging once Jett was deliverd as I couldn't deliver the placenta alone. I will forever be grateful for the staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital for not only bringing my beautiful miracle baby boy into the world safely but for saving my life."

Elijah Stephen Brown arrived on September 8, 2020 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 6oz. He is the first child of Tara Cuff and Scott Brown, of Beaufort, Ebbw Vale. Tara said: "After nearly four years of heartache and trying for a baby we finally welcomed our bundle of joy. After being induced, 34 hours of labour and an emergency Caesarian section our healthy little boy Elijah was born!"

Poppy Dorothy Brooks, was born on November 15, 2020 - the first baby to be born at the newly-opened Grange Hospital, near Cwmbran. She weighed 6lbs 15oz. Her parents are Helen Jewell and Tom Brooks, of Caldicot, and her big brother is Thomas, aged six.

Ava-Mae was born two weeks early on May 29, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 11oz. She is the first child of Claire Harris and Ashley Jones, of Newport.

Hello to Abel Thomas Appleby who was born 17 days late on December 2, 2020, at the Grange Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 2oz. He is the first child of Nayndee White and Stacy Appleby, of Newport.