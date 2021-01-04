A MUCH-LOVED Newport butchers has marked its final day in the city's market, after almost 60 years serving the community.

A.D Turner and Son are moving to a new premises in Risca this month, and Saturday was its final day at the current location.

Current owner Mike Turner thanked customers for their continued support ahead of the "exciting move to Risca."

Taking to Facebook, Mr Turner said: "We would to wish all our customers a happy and healthy New Year.

"Thank you for all your good wishes and generosity over the Christmas period.

"Today is our last day of trading in Newport Market before our exciting move to Risca."

The butcher was set to open the doors on its new premises today, Monday January 4, but that has now been delayed.

Mr Turner added: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be opening our new premises at a slightly later date during the week commencing January 11.

"We will update you when we have confirmation. Many thanks for your continued support."

In a statement announcing the move in November, Mr Turner said: “My father started A.D Turner and Sons in 1961 when there were 23 butchers and more than 100 other stallholders in the market.

“It has been a wonderful place to have worked with the hustle and bustle of busy shoppers.

“We have been fortunate to have had generations of loyal customers and friends, but times change and we are obliged to turn to ventures new.”