PRESENTER Jeremy Vine had shared his experience of coronavirus.
Jeremy Vine has said having coronavirus over Christmas after reporting on it for so long felt like “meeting Elvis”.
During his Channel 5 current affairs programme, the presenter aired a series of videos he had recorded while self-isolating in his family home over the festive period.
He said: “I had a weird one, I had Covid. I felt a bit ill on December the 22nd and then on the 23rd this was me.”
Mr Vine added: “When you have reported so much on a virus and you finally get it, it’s like meeting Elvis but actually by day three, Christmas Day, I was a little better, although I had now had a positive test result.
“I followed all the rules. The family isolated. I had to isolate within the house.”
Last week comedian, John Bishop, also shared his experience of being "flattened" by coronavirus during the festive period.
People should remain vigilant for the symptoms of coronavirus.
If you start to show the following symptoms it is recommended you book a coronavirus test:
- A new and continuous cough.
- A high temperature which feels hot to the touch.
- A loss or change to sense of taste or smell.